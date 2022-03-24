Flood warning continues on East Fork White River at Seymour

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for East Fork White River at Seymour through Saturday evening.

Minor flooding is expected and minor flooding is ongoing. The river is at 13.15 feet this morning, just over a foot above the 12 foot minor flood stage. The river is expected to crest at 13.8 feet by Friday afternoon.

The river should drop back below flood stage by Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says you should not drive around barricades or drive vehicles through flooded areas. And you should be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.