Flood warning continues on East Fork White River at Seymour

A flood warning on East Fork White River at Seymour has been extended through Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that heavy rains in recent days has led to flooding on several rivers around the state. Minor flooding is ongoing on East Fork of White River at Seymour and downstream and minor flooding is forecast.

As of this morning, the river was at 12.8 feet, about nine inches above the 12 foot flood minor stage. It is expected to crest early Friday morning at about 13 feet. It is expected to fall back below the flood stage by early Saturday.

Authorities warn that you should not try to drive across flooded roadways or drive around barricades. They say that most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Turn around and don’t drown.