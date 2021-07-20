Flood warning continues for East Fork White River in Seymour

East Fork White River at Seymour remains under a flood warning from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. The river dropped below the moderate flood stage Monday evening.

As of this morning the river was at 16.2 feet, about four and a half feet above the 12 foot minor flood stage.

Based on forecasts, the river is set to drop out of flooding altogether by Wednesday morning.

Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is announcing that several local facilities are closed due to high water. That includes portions of the People Trail along State Road 46, Mill Race Park and Noblitt Park.

After the water recedes and crews have a chance to clean up the mud and debris left behind, the facilities will reopen.