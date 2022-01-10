Flood warning called for East Fork White River at Seymour

A flood warning is in effect for East Fork White River at Seymour until Wednesday. Minor flooding is forecast and minor flooding is happening.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that between 1 and 1.4 inches of rain fell across our area on Saturday night, leading to high river levels. The river is at 12.9 feet this morning, about 9 tenths of a foot above the minor flood stage of 12 feet. The river should peak at about 13.1 feet later today.

The river should drop out of flood stage by Tuesday afternoon and return to normal levels by Thursday.