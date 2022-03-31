Flat Rock-Hawcreek seeking nominees for alumni award

website maker Flat Rock-Hawcreek Schools are looking for nominees for their annual Outstanding Alumni Award.

To be eligible for the award, a nominee must have graduated from a Flat Rock-Hawcreek high school at least 10 years ago. Once someone is nominated they will remain under consideration indefinitely.

According to the schools, the purpose is to recognize alumni who have made significant contributions to the schools or who have contributed in an exemplary way in the business or community sectors.

Nominations are due by April 15th. Winners are announced at the May alumni banquet.

Nominations should be submitted to:

FRHC Outstanding Alumni Award

9423 N State Road 9

Hope, IN 47246

Nominations may be faxed to (812) 546-5617.

Nominations will also be accepted by email: [email protected].

Nomination forms can be found on the FRHC website at www.flatrock.k12.in.us or at any of the FRHC school offices.