Flash flooding in Bartholomew, Decatur, Shelby counties

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Bartholomew, northwestern Decatur and southeastern Shelby counties in until 11:30 a.m.

Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

You can expect flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Greensburg, Adams, Hope, Flat Rock, Milford, Geneva and Burney.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.