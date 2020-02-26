Flash flood watch issued as private dam fails

Bartholomew County Emergency Management has asked the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for those downstream of the Lamberson/Staller Lake Dam, as the private dam is showing signs of failing.

The dam is in the area of County Road West 225S near Grandview Lake .

Shannan Hinton, director of emergency management for the county, said that a contractor found seepage at the dam and crews are working to try to stabilize the dam by lowering the water levels. But if the dam fails, it would endanger between eight and 20 homes that are downstream.

Further complicating matters, as it is a private dam there is no already created flood maps which would show the area that could be inundated if the dam fails, Hinton said. Best estimates are that the water would have a large area of open land to spread into, before it reached the nearby Denios Creek.

Hinton said that people downstream of the dam should monitor the situation closely and be prepared to evacuate in the event of a dam failure. A flash flood warning will be issued if dam failure becomes imminent or occurs, she said.