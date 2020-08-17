Five arrested in drug investigation at Columbus hotel

Five people were arrested last week in an investigation into drugs at a Columbus hotel.

The Columbus Police SWAT team, along with members of the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and the city’s Intelligence Led Policing Unit, served a search warrant at the Residence Inn Hotel, in the 4500 block of West Jonathan Moore Pike at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday night as part of the ongoing narcotics investigation.

Police say that narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found in the room.

26-year-old Christopher E. Davis, 27-year-old Cody J. Staley, both of Columbus, and 18-year-old Jade E. Fine of Bedford are facing preliminary charges for possessing, methamphetamine, narcotics, legend drug injection devices and drug paraphernalia.

26-year-old Donald L. Kapetanios and 19-year-old Courtney L. Graham, both of Columbus, are facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five are also facing charges of either visiting or maintaining a common nuisance.