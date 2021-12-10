Five arrested in aftermath of Columbus police chase

Columbus police arrested five people in an incident Thursday night that started with a police chase of a driver.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near 12th and Chestnut streets at about 10:10 Thursday night, but the driver refused to pull over. Instead, he led police on a chase where he disregarded stop signs before losing control and slid into the yard of a home at 8th and Reed streets. The driver then ran from the scene.

Police ran after him and found him inside of an apartment in the 1500 block of 10th Street where he was taken into custody. He was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan A. Davis of Seymour and arrested on preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement, Driving While Suspended (Prior Conviction), and Visiting a Common Nuisance.

While at the apartment, officers noticed narcotics and drug paraphernalia. They also found 34-year-old Terrell A. Brantley, Columbus, hiding under a blanket. He was wanted on an outstanding Indiana parole warrant and was taken into custody. In addition to the warrant, he is facing new charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Visiting a Common Nuisance.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Joseph Stanley, 44-year-old Nichole J. Kronmiller and 28-year-old Bethany M. Todd, all of of Columbus.

Charges included: