Five arrested after stolen phone report in North Vernon

Five people were arrested in North Vernon last week on drug-related charges after a report of a stolen cell phone.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, officers were called to High Street at about 10:07 p.m. in the evening on January 12th. about suspicious people in the area. Police found three people at the location, and one of them, 18-year-old Erica Brown of North Vernon, told authorities, that she had her phone stolen from another location on Sixth Street while she was sleeping and that a phone finding app, traced it to the High Street area.

An officer went to the Sixth Street location to investigate the theft and while no one answered the door, police could smell marijuana inside and see signs of drug use through a window. That led to police serving a search warrant. During the search, officers found bags of bags of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills in bottles not belonging to any of the occupants, heroin, syringes, and drug paraphernalia including over 200 small baggies, scales, and personal electronics. They also found the reportedly stolen cell phone.

Police arrested 29-year-old Dakota M. Taylor, 31-year-old Trent E. Burton and 18-year-old Kaylee E. Oliphant, all of North Vernon, of charges including maintaining a common nuisance, and for possessing the drugs, syringes and drug paraphernalia.

Brown and 20-year-old Kassandra R. Batts also North Vernon, were arrested on charges of visiting a common nuisance.