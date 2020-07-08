Local News Top Story 

Five arrested after investigation into suspicious home

admin
Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Five people are facing charges after arrests made early this morning in an ongoing investigation in Columbus .

Columbus police say that they have been receiving tips from the public about illegal activity at a home in the 3100 block of Miami Cout.

As part of that ongoing investigation, police stopped a vehicle driven by 24 year old Mary J. Craig of Hartsville and a police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics inside. A search revealed heroin and drug paraphernalia. Craig and her passenger, 43-year-old Justin S. Sholty of Columbus were arrested.

A second vehicle was stopped that was driven by 49-year-old Donald L. Moody. After methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, he was also arrested.

A search warrant was served at the Miami Court home shortly after midnight by the Columbus SWAT and Intelligence-Led Policing teams. Police discovered methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, along with three firearms.

Two people inside the house, 44-year-old Ryan A. Moody and 29-year-old Micah D. Orr, both of Columbus, were taken into custody.

Charges include:

  • Craig: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Sholty: Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device
  • Donald L. Moody: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Ryan A. Moody: Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Micah Orr: Possession of Heroin, Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device
Donald L. Moody
Justin S. Sholty
Mary J. Craig
Micah D. Orr
Ryan A. Moody

 