Five arrested after investigation into suspicious home

Five people are facing charges after arrests made early this morning in an ongoing investigation in Columbus .

Columbus police say that they have been receiving tips from the public about illegal activity at a home in the 3100 block of Miami Cout.

As part of that ongoing investigation, police stopped a vehicle driven by 24 year old Mary J. Craig of Hartsville and a police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics inside. A search revealed heroin and drug paraphernalia. Craig and her passenger, 43-year-old Justin S. Sholty of Columbus were arrested.

A second vehicle was stopped that was driven by 49-year-old Donald L. Moody. After methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, he was also arrested.

A search warrant was served at the Miami Court home shortly after midnight by the Columbus SWAT and Intelligence-Led Policing teams. Police discovered methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, along with three firearms.

Two people inside the house, 44-year-old Ryan A. Moody and 29-year-old Micah D. Orr, both of Columbus, were taken into custody.

Charges include: