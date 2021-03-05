Fish fry fundraiser set today for east Columbus center

The Anderson Community Center on the east side of Columbus will be holding a fund-raising fish fry today.

The center will be holding the fish fry from 11 to 2 today. It will be a drive-through event and your meal will be brought to you.

The cost is $8 for a meal that includes fish, baked beans and coleslaw. Proceeds will go to benefit programs at the center.

The Anderson Center, formerly known as the America and Roby Anderson Community Center and prior to that as the Eastside Community Center, is at 421 McClure Road.

You can get more information at theandersoncommunitycenter.org