First Presbyterian launches year-long mental health initiative

First Presbyterian Church in Columbus will be offering mental health support and working to reduce the stigma around mental health care under a new program.

Called the Heads Up Mental Health Initiative, the yearlong program will feature a kickoff event this weekend. Deacons at the church received a grant from the Center of Congregations, funded by the Lilly Endowment. The grant will help fund trained facilitators for mental health support groups, professional speakers and counselors. The Heads Up initiative will support people across the community who need to access mental health support. It will also offer information for those who want to learn more about mental health resources and training.

There will be adult and youth support groups, starting in March. The adult meetings will be every other Saturday afternoon starting on March 1st, while the youth group ill e every other Tuesday evening starting on March 4th.

The kickoff event will feature a seminar on Saturday with Dr. Marcus Carlson. Carlson, a speaker on mental health and the church, will talk about stigma in the church and offer practical advice on recognizing and addressing mental health issues. The seminar is at the church will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The seminar is free and you are invited to attend.

For more information you can email [email protected]. First Presbyterian Church is at 512 7th Street in Columbus.