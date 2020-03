The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting the first case of COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus in Jennings County.

The department updated Indiana’s totals to 39 positive test results in both ISDH testing and private labs. The state has tested 193 people so far. Bartholomew County had its first positive test result earlier this week. And Johnson County has three positive results, and was the site of one of the two deaths in the state so far.