First IUPUC professor chosen for IUPUI chancellor’s award

An IUPUC professor has been chosen as an IUPUI Chancellor’s Professor, the first local educator to receive the honor in the 50-year history of IUPUC.

The announcement was made last week that Dr. Julie Goodspeed-Chadwick, had been chosen for the honor, the most distinguished appointment an individual faculty member can attain at IUPUI. The honor recognizes senior faculty members for their accomplishment and leadership in teaching, research, and campus service.

Goodspeed-Chadwick has been teaching at IUPUC since 2008, specializing in 20th-century American literature, transatlantic modernism, women and literature, womens and gender studies, and trauma studies.

She is the founding and current director of the Office of Student Research, serves as the campus liaison for the statewide Indiana University Undergraduate Research Conference, is the co-founder of the Office for Women at IUPUC, and serves on the IUPUI Office for Women Advisory Council.

Goodspeed-Chadwick was also recently awarded an Indiana University Bicentennial Medal, recognizing those who broaden the reach of Indiana University through their personal, professional, artistic, or philanthropic efforts.