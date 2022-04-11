First Financial provides grant to aid Greensburg inclusion park

A project to create a Greensburg/Decatur County inclusion park is getting a boost from First Financial Bank.

The Cincinnati-based bank gave a $50,000 grant to the project. The goal is to make a park that is welcoming to everyone, including those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Organizers say that the park will offer interactive equipment and accessible playsets to create a sensory-rich environment that encourages children of all abilities to develop physically, socially and emotionally. Brendan Bridges, who is working toward building the park in Greensburg, said that First Financial’s gift is one of the largest received so far and thanked the bank for helping to make the idea a reality.

Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank, said that the bank shares the spirit of volunteerism and inclusion that is driving the project, which he called “a treasured place of joy for the community.”

Organizers hope construction of the park could begin as early as next year.