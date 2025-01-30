First Financial makes more than $200k in local donations

First Financial Bank says that its associates donated more than $200 thousand dollars and 1000 hours of volunteer time in Columbus and Bartholomew County last year .

The Cincinnati based bank tallied its giving campaign in a report this week, with more than $4.6 million in donations across the four states it serves.

According to the bank, First Financial and its Foundation made donations last year to groups including :

$42,833 to the United Way of Bartholomew County

$33,000 to ARC of Bartholomew County

$17,800 to Su Casa Columbus

$17,500 to Foundation For Youth

$11,500 to Turning Point Domestic Violence Services

For its most recent Community Benefits Agreement, through 2028, the bank has commitments to provide $2.4 billion in lending and investments to low- and moderate-income clients and neighborhoods as well as and a goal of $18 million in philanthropy. The bank supports organizations with programs on affordable housing, workforce development, housing counseling and financial and economic inclusion.