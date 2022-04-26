First Financial holding financial literacy book drive, education efforts

The deadline is coming up soon to donate books to a First Financial Bank literacy drive.

The Cincinnati-based bank announced recently that as part of April’s Financial Literacy Month, each of the bank’s financial centers will be accepting donations of books through April 30th. Those donated books will be given to local organizations such as schools, libraries and churches.

At each of the centers, the bank will also be providing a list of books and articles to help educate the public about financial literacy. The list will include 11 titles helpful to people regardless of whether they’re saving in a piggy bank or managing credit card debt.

Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank said that financial literacy is the foundation for a thriving community and economic stability.

You can get more information at bankatfirst.com.

Photo: First Financial Bank is holding a book drive and financial literacy campaign in April. Books can be dropped at any of First Financial Bank’s 10+ locations in South Central Indiana. Courtesy of First Financial Bank.