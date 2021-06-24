First Financial gives $50k donation to Greensburg soup kitchen

First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation are announcing a $50,000 grant to Greensburg Community Bread of Life.

Bread of Life is the only soup kitchen in Decatur County. The grant will add additional space for the efforts, allowing the organization to increase its programming and to serve more people in the community.

First Financial Bank says the grant is the latest initiative under the company’s strategic intent to be woven into the communities it serves. In 2020, First Financial gave over $3.5 million in financial contributions and its associates performed more than 8,900 hours of community service.