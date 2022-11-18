First Financial food drive benefits local pantries

First Financial Bank collected over 450 food items during the bank’s recent food drive in Columbus.

The First Financial food drive items were given to local organizations including the Love Chapel, Salvation Army and others. More than 7,600 food items were collected throughout First Financial’s entire four state service area of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

Individual financial centers for First Financial delivered the food to local agencies for distribution directly into the community.

Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank said “we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”

First Financial’s food drive in October coincided with World Food Day on Oct. 16, a day designated by the United Nations to promote awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger.