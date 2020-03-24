First Financial donating $1 million; offering relief program

First Financial Bank is announcing a $1 million donation to local not-for-profit agencies in the communities it serves and an array of options to help businesses and customers struggling during the current emergency.

Al Roszczyk, the bank’s regional president for Columbus, explains the donation will go to agencies such as the United Way or United Fund that are actively working to manage relief efforts.

The bank has also created a Hardship Relief Program. Consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients can request to defer payments up to 90 days on installment and auto loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, and credit cards.

The bank is also suspending vehicle repossessions and will not initiate foreclosure actions for residential properties for the next 60 days.

You can get more information on the Hardship Relief Program at www.bankatfirst.com