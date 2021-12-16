First Financial donates more than $27k to two local groups

First Financial Bank is announcing $27,500 in grants to two Columbus organizations — Foundation for Youth and Thrive Alliance.

First Financial’s annual grant campaign is benefitting more than 60 organizations in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois. This year’s campaign is focusing on low-income communities, with priorities in neighborhood development, workforce development and education, culture and the arts.

Mark Lindenlaub, executive director of Thrive Alliance, said that his organization’s grant would allow the group to house up to six people and support them on their path to addiction recovery. He said it is nearly impossible to recover from addictions if the person is in unstable housing or is homeless.