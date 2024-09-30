First Financial collecting food donations starting next week

First Financial Bank is kicking off a food drive next week to help people in need in the communities it serves.

From Monday through October 25th, the bank branches will be accepting non-perishable food donations during normal business hours. The branches taking part include those in Columbus, Edinburgh and Hope. Associates will then distribute the food to community organizations to help those in need.

Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank, said addressing food insecurity in the neighborhoods the banks serve is an inspiring goa and builds on the bank’s commitment to help clients and communities thrive.

This is the third year for the food drive in First Financial centers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. Last year’s drive collected more than 6,600 food items.

Through its charitable efforts in 2023, First Financial and its associates gave more than 14,800 volunteer hours and over $4.2 million in donations.