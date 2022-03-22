First Financial Bank announces 2021 charitable achievements

First Financial Bank is announcing that is has provided more than $3.9 million in donations and more than 11,700 volunteer hours last year throughout the four states it serves.

The bank has a long-term mission to act as a positive influence and to help its clients and communities to thrive.

“First Financial and our associates believe strongly in helping our communities to grow and become stronger, and we’re thankful for our combined dedication to community service and the benefits it delivers,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.

In the greater Indianapolis area, First Financial contributed more than $350,000 in donations and more than 1,100 volunteer hours last year.

The bank’s Community Benefits Agreement for 2018-22 called for donations of $8.5 million. Its donations during the 5-year period have already passed $14.9 million.

The bank also has a Give First program for its employees, which offers 8 hours of paid time off for full-time associates to pursue volunteer activities during work hours.

The company operates in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois and is headquartered in Cincinnati.