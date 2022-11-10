First Financial announces grants for local groups

First Financial Bank is providing nearly $40,000 in grants to area non-profit organizations.

According to the bank, First Financial provided grants totalling $39,500 to Foundation for Youth , Sans Souci, Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corporation, Turning Point Domestic Violence Services, and the Boys & Girls Club of Seymour.

The annual grant campaign is meant to help people and communities in the areas the bank serves to thrive and grow. 59 organizations in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois received grants. Total funding for this campaign is $494,000, making it the largest campaign in First Financial’s history.

This year’s campaign is focusing on neighborhood development, workforce development and education, and culture and the arts. There is an emphpasis on low income communities.

Since 2018, the campaign has made community donations to more than $18.3 million. That’s after originally setting a goal of $8.5 million for the four-year period.

Photo: Amy Kaiser, Jason Barbieri, Morgan Oesterling, Angela Byers, Brittany Diebolt and Tony Gambiani of the Columbus First Financial Bank with a check for local non-profit agencies.