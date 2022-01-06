First day of local election filing sees only Republicans

Only Republicans turned out on the first day of filing for the May primary in Bartholomew County yesterday.

In the countywide races, Shari Lentz filed for her first election as county clerk. She was appointed to the position after former clerk Jay Phelps stepped down to take a position with the Indiana Secretary of State’s election division.

Pia O’Connor is seeking her second term as county auditor, and Tami Hines has filed to run again as county recorder. Barb Hackman has also filed to run for county treasurer again.

Maj. Chris Lane, the current chief deputy to Sheriff Matt Myers, filed yesterday to run for that office. Myers is finishing his second term as sheriff this year and is unable to run again due to term limits.

In the four Bartholomew County Council district races, Republicans Dave London and Greg Patterson filed for the District 1 race, while Jorge Morales filed for the District 4 race.

According to the Secretary of State’s election division, incumbent Republican State Representatives Ryan Lauer and Jim Lucas have filed again to run for districts representing parts of Bartholomew County.

The last day to file for the major party races is noon on Friday, February 4th in the county clerk’s office. The primary election is Tuesday May 3rd.