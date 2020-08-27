First Christian to receive grant for tower repairs

First Christian Church in Columbus will receive a half million dollar grant to repair its iconic downtown clock tower.

Congressman Greg Pence made the announcement yesterday saying that the church would receive the grant from the National Park Service’s Save America’s Treasures program. The money will go towards efforts to repair the structural integrity of the tower.

Built in 1942 and designed by Eliel Saarinen, the church was the first of many Columbus modern architectural landmarks. The building was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2001.