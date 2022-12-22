First Christian receives $5k Indiana Landmark grant

Efforts to save and repair the First Christian Church clock tower on Fifth Street in Columbus received a boost yesterday, with Indiana Landmarks announcing a $5,000 grant to the project.

The grant comes from Indiana Landmark’s Indiana Modern fund. That fund awards planning and rehabilitation grants to help identify, promote, and preserve the best examples of 20-century architectural and landscape design.

Richard McCoy with Landmark Columbus says that the repairs are going to cost about $3.2 million with about $2.8 million raised so far.

You can find more information about the efforts at saveourtower.org

Photo of First Christian Church courtesy of Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, photograph by Carol M. Highsmith