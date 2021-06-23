First Christian fundraising kicks off with event today

First Christian Church in Columbus will be kicking off its fundraising efforts to save the church’s clock tower with an event this afternoon.

Repair costs are estimated at $2.4 million. The project has recently announced two grants that require matching funds:

The Jeffris Family Foundation based in Janesville, Wisconsin announced this week the award of an up to $500,000 grant which would provide a $1 match for every $2 pledged for the project.

Earlier this month, organizers announced a Save America’s Treasures grant from the U.S. Department of Interior. The $500,000 grant requires a dollar-for-dollar match.

Fundraising efforts will launch with a Save Our Tower Campaign event at 4 this afternoon at the church at 531 Fifth Street. It will include a presentation on the church history and a guided architecture tour of the church by J. Irwin Miller Architecture Program Director T. Kelly Wilson.

Photo: First Christian Church photo courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation.