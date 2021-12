The Columbus Bluegrass Jamboree will be held again on Saturday , January 8th at Donner Center.

The event will begin with an open jam at 4 p.m. and group performances starting at 5 p.m.

Masks are required in the city facility.

The Jamboree is sponsored by Columbus Parks and Recreation and Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center. For more information, you can call 812-614-0955 or visit columbusbluegrassjamboree.com.