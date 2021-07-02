Fireworks restricted to certain hours around Independence Day

Columbus police are reminding you of local ordinances restricting fireworks.

Police say that you can only set off consumer fireworks in specially designated discharge locations, on your own property or on someone else’s property, only if the owner has given permission.

Fireworks can only be used or in the possession of those 18 or older, unless a responsible adult is present.

The city of Columbus limits fireworks to certain hours around the Independence Day holiday. You can only shoot them off between 5 and two hours after sunset today and Saturday, and again on July 5th through the 9th. On the Fourth of July fireworks can be used between 10 in the morning and midnight.

Authorities ask that you be safe while setting off fireworks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Annual Fireworks Report, fireworks sent about 10,000 people to the emergency room in 2019. Children younger than 15 accounted for 36 percent of the estimated fireworks-related injuries.