Firefighters urge you to have safe Christmas holiday

Columbus firefighters are urging you to be safe this Christmas, saying that the holidays bring increased risks of home fires due combustible Christmas trees, extra cooking and temporary holiday lighting.

Capt. Mike Wilson, spokesman for the Columbus Fire department, said not to overload your outlets when stringing together strands of Christmas lights and to check the condition of your seasonal lights.

Wilson says to make sure that you keep fresh Christmas trees well-watered. Estimates are that a live Christmas tree needs to drink a gallon of water a day.

Wilson says that the winter months see a big increase in home fires. And while part of that increase is due to improper heating of homes, the larger part is due to kitchen fires.

He urges you to be cautious and attentive if you are cooking. He says to not let yourself be distracted from the potential dangers by the television, phone calls or other family members, even children.

Wilson also said is a good time to check to make sure your smoke detectors are all in working order.

Graphic courtesy of U.S. Fire Administration