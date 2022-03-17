Firefighters urge safety with space heaters

Columbus firefighters are reminding you that portable space heaters need to be used with safety in mind.

That comes in the wake of a fire Tuesday morning in a storage shed where a propane space heater was being used, along with a long extension cord to a nearby home.

Although the cause of that fire is still undetermined, firefighters say you should not use a propane or gas heating device inside of a building or home. In addition to the fire danger, those devices also produce deadly carbon monoxide gas, which is odorless and colorless. Space heating devices require space. Any combustibles should be kept at least three feet away from any heating device to prevent an accidental fire.

Using extension cords, especially with a portable space heater device, can also create a fire hazard.