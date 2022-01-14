Firefighters rescue injured worker from second story

Columbus firefighters rescued a worker who had a nail gun injury on the second story of an house under construction yesterday.

According to Columbus Fire Department reports, firefighters were called to the 5600 block of Poplar Woods Court at about 9:34 Thursday morning. Firefighters and medics found that a nailgun had discharged and a more than 3 inch long framing nail had pierced the back of the knee of the worker. He was in stable condition but unable to move his leg.

The only apparent way down was via a construction ladder, but instead firefighters used the department’s ladder truck to scoop up the man from a window and take him to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department