Firefighters recognized for lifesaving efforts

The Columbus Fire Department is recognizing three of its firefighters for their work to save the life of a person suffering from a cardiac arrest.

According to the department, the incident happened on June 14th and the three firefighters were able to provide assistance which led to the patient’s pulse returning, and subsequent recovery from the attack.

The department’s administrative chiefs presented the Life Saving Award this week to Lt. Russ Hardin and firefighters Jeremy Jones and Bryan Bailey. The three work the C-shift at Fire Station 4.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department. Front row, left to right, Lt. Russ Hardin, Firefighters Jeremy Jones and Bryan Bailey. Back row, Deputy chiefs Mike Kutsko and Mark Ziegler, Columbus Fire Chief Andy Lay.