Firefighters recognized for laundry chute rescue

Columbus firefighters are being recognized for their efforts to save a girl trapped in a laundry chute last month.

Fire Chief Andy Lay presented the department’s Medal of Courage to five firefighters from Station No. 2, who responded to the call on Sept. 22nd on Forest Drive. They found a girl at the home tightly wedged into a laundry chute that stretched from the second floor to basement. Firefighters had to remove a floor joist to free the girl.

The medals were presented to Capt. Josh Allman, Lt. Leroy Armstrong and firefighters Marcus Gruner, Josh Carney and Norvin Williams.

The Medal of Courage is awarded to firefighters who show an act of bravery or initiative and capability.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department, from left to right, Deputy Chief Mark Ziegler, Deputy Chief Mike Kutsko, Fire Chief Andy Lay, Capt. Josh Allman, Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop, Firefighter Marcus Gruner, Firefighter Josh Carney, and Firefighter Norvin Williams and Lt. Leroy Armstrong