Firefighters pull unconscious man from apartment fire

Columbus firefighters rescued an unconscious man from the scene of a fire early Wednesday morning.

According to reports from the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Williamsburg Court Apartments about a structure fire at about 2:44 a.m. yesterday morning. One occupant was reportedly trapped in the basement level apartment. When firefighters arrived, they saw no smoke or flames but could smell smoke when they entered the building.

Firefighters breached the locked apartment door and encountered heavy smoke and heat. About two feet inside the door a thermal imaging camera revealed an unconscious man on the floor. After pulling him to a stairwell, Columbus police helped carry the man outside. Columbus Regional Health paramedics transported him to the hospital for treatment. .

His condition is not known but it appeared to be critical at the scene, firefighters said.

Firefighters went back inside and found there were no more occupants and there were no flames. Investigators believe that the fire started in the kitchen area and was doused due to a lack of oxygen before rescue workers arrived. Fire damages were restricted to the kitchen, but smoke damage was visible in several apartments. Damages are estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department