Firefighters offer safety tips for Thanksgiving celebrations

Columbus firefighters are warning that Thanksgiving celebrations also carry the potential for fire dangers.

Capt. Mike Wilson, spokesman for the Columbus Fire Department, says that statistically tomorrow brings the greatest chance for a kitchen fire, the most common type of residential fire. Frequently that is due to distractions, he said.

Frying your Thanksgiving turkey is popular right now but that brings its own set of dangers.

That includes inside of a garage. When outdoors, Wilson said you should keep the fryer off of wooden decks and away from eaves or overhangs.

And you should invest in a non-water fire extinguisher, Wilson said.