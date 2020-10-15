Firefighters knock out truck blaze on Interstate 65

German Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters put out a blaze in a pickup truck this morning that tied up traffic on Interstate 65.

According to firefighters, they were called to the fire just north of the Edinburgh exit at about 9 a.m. this morning to find the vehicle engulfed in flames. It took about 300 gallons of water and less than three minutes to put out the blaze .

The driver of the vehicle said he started to see smoke coming from under the hood. When he pulled over and opened the hood he saw the engine compartment was on fire.

Indiana State Police say that the southbound lanes were closed for just over an hour and a half while the scene was cleaned up.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.