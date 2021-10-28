Firefighters chili cookoff set for next Friday in Columbus

Columbus firefighters will be holding their annual chili cookoff on Friday, Nov. 5th at Fire Station #1.

The fundraiser for the Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund will be accepting free will donations. It will be a drive-in event and you can take your favorite chili home to support the Cheer Fund.

Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund is the oldest charitable organization in Bartholomew County. Money raised goes to provide Christmas gifts for the needy children of the community.

The chili cook-off will start at 6 and last until the chili runs out.

Fire Station #1 is at the corner of Jackson and Washington streets in downtown Columbus.