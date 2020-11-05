Firefighter’s chili cook-off set for Friday in Columbus

The Chili Cook Off for the Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund will look different this year, as it becomes a drive-through event on Friday evening.

Capt. Mike Wilson, spokesman for the fire department explains that the cook off will be held at Fire Station 1 at the corner of Jackson and 11th Streets starting at 5p.m. Friday evening and lasting until the pots of chili run out.

To prevent traffic congestion, drivers will be routed to 15th Street where it becomes Jackson Street and the will exit after getting chili at the fire station west onto 11th Street.

Wilson said this year’s event will be a free-will donation to help with the fundraising for the annual holiday toy drive. Cash or checks will be accepted.

Wilson explained that like many events and organizations, the Cheer Fund has been affected negatively by the pandemic including limits on accepting used toys. The decision to go to a drive-thru cook off was made to protect firefighters and the community from the coronavirus.

The cookoff will overlap with the Kamp Out for Kids, where Indiana Country 101.5 WKKG will be having live broadcasts and a toy drive from the fire station Friday and Saturday.

Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund is the oldest charitable organization in Bartholomew County. Money raised goes to provide Christmas gifts for the needy children of the community.