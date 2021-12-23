Firefighters battle blaze in townhomes

Columbus firefighters fought a blaze this morning between the floors of a townhouse apartment at the Two Worlds Condominium complex.

According to reports from the Columbus Fire Department, fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Abundance Drive at about 10:18 a.m. after a resident noticed smoke coming from the heating vents. The owner called 911 and alerted the residents in the other three units of the four-unit building.

All the residents of the three occupied townhomes had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. Firefighters removed a dog from one of the townhomes and returned it to its owner.

Firefighters discovered heavy smoke inside and flames near the first floor ceiling in a heating vent. After dousing the flames with water, they went to the second floor where they found more flames coming from a heating vent near the floor. After extinguishing those flames, firefighters removed drywall in a search for any hidden fires.

The fire was marked under control by 10:35 a.m.

The fire damages were mostly concentrated near the heating system, between the first and second floors of the condominium and fire damaged the second floor, burning through in some places in the affected unit. Smoke damage also happened throughout the four units.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and firefighters don’t know if the heating unit itself was the cause of the blaze. Damages were estimated at $20,000 to $30,000. No one was injured.

