Fire under investigation after vacant home damaged

A fire damaged a vacant Columbus home last night.

According to reports from Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 900 block of Short Wilson Street at about 8:56 last night after witnesses saw smoke coming from a home. Firefighters feared that there might be residents inside and forced their way inside. After crawling through the smoke, firefighters found no one was home but a bed was on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and an investigation discovered some charring to roof joints in the attic, but the fire did not spread there. Damage was isolated to the bedroom and caused about $15 thousand dollars in damages.

The homeowner said the home had been vacant for about two weeks. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department