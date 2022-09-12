Family escapes from fire overnight in Columbus

A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus last night.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to Reo Street at about 10:48 p.m. Sunday night for a fire behind a home. They arrived to find a storage building was fully ablaze.

Firefighters discovered that even though the storage building was about 10 feet from the home, the fire had spread to the back of the residence. With two hose lines, firefighters knocked down the fire on the home, keeping it from getting worse and put out the burning storage building.

The rental property received extensive damage, including to the exterior and to a room at the back of the house. Heavy smoke also spread throughout the home. Firefighters used ventilation fans to get rid of the smoke. Damages to the property are estimated at $ 15,000.

Two adults and two children had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

Due to the fire, smoke and water damage, the family was displaced. They are being assisted by the Salvation Army.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also assisting at the scene were the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Regional Health Ambulance Service, Bartholomew County Emergency Dispatch Center, Columbus City Utilities, CenterPoint Energy and Duke Energy.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department