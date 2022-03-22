Fire destroys downtown Nashville shop

A scrapbooking store in downtown Nashville is being called a total loss after a fire last night.

Few details are available this morning, but the owner of the Wishful Thinking Store at the corner of Pittman House Lane and South Old School Way posted on social media this morning that she was alerted at about 10:15 p.m. last night that the store was on fire. She said that when she arrived on scene it was obvious the store was a total loss.

Brown County Volunteer Fire Department fought the fire at the shop and a neighboring business last night. Photos from the fire department show the front of the building, including the porch and stairs, engulfed in flames.

Assisting at the scene were Fruitdale, Jackson Township, Southern Brown, and Hamblen Township fire departments, along with IU Health Lifeline and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photos courtesy of Brown County Volunteer Fire Department.