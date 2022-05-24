Fire damages machinery at Cummins plant

An early morning machinery fire at Cummins yesterday caused more than $50,000 in damages.

According to Columbus Fire Department reports, firefighters were called to the Cummins plant on Fifth Street at 2:42 a.m. Monday morning about a machine on fire.

Smoke from the fire caused visiblity difficulties in the building for firefighters, but they discovered a large piece of equipment on the production floor that was on fire. The building’s sprinkler system was already activated in the area.

Firefighters used CO2 extinguishers to put the fire out and ventilation fans to clear the smoke.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.