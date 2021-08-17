Fire damages balcony at Marr Road apartments

Columbus firefighters say a balcony blaze at a Marr Road apartment building caused $5,000 in damages Sunday morning.

According to reports from Columbus Fire Department, a fire alarm was activated by the flow of water through sprinklers at the Enclave Apartments in the 200 block of North Marr Road at about 9:56 a.m. Sunday morning.

No one answered the door when firefighters arrived at the third floor apartment and they had to break in. The sprinkler on the balcony was still spraying water but had extinguished a fire that had damaged the building’s siding and the wooden balcony’s structure. Firefighters removed more siding and drywall to check for hidden pockets of flame and concluded that the fire had been contained to the balcony.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was injured.