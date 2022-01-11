Final winter changes for I-65 happening overnight Wednesday

You will see some changes to the layout of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 between Columbus and Walesboro starting Wednesday night, as crews put the highway into its final winter configuration.

INDOT says that Force Construction will be closing the left lane in each direction of the interstate between State Road 58 to just south of the Columbus exit starting at about 9 Wednesday night. Later in the night the right lanes will be closed, as the traffic is moved onto new pavement between State Road 46 and State Road 58.

Crews will continue to work on the bridges over Opossum and Denois creeks during the winter.

The new configuration will remain in effect until mid-March or early April when major construction starts again.

The $65 million project is expected to be complete next fall, with additional work expected through 2023.