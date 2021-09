The last Cruise-in of the season will be held on the Hope Town Square Friday afternoon.

The event will have a theme of 70s and 80s rock and roll. There will be a costume contest and prizes given for the oldest car, People’s Choice, and the band’s favorite car.

The event starts at 5 and the band Ragtop Deluxe will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. The Cruise-in to Hope is sponsored by Main Street of Hope and the Town of Hope.