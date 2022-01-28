Final Afghan refugees leave Camp Atterbury

The Department of Homeland Security is announcing that the last Afghan refugees have relocated from Camp Atterbury.

According to the agency, Camp Atterbury is the fifth of eight Department of Defense installations supporting the resettlement of Afghan nationals to complete operations. More than 66,000 Afghan evacuees have been resettled in communities across the country. About 700 of them plan to live in Indiana permanently.

At the height of the operation last fall, more than 7,000 Afghan refugees were evacuated to Camp Atterbury after the U.S. pulled out of the country.

Earlier this week, the governor and other dignitaries celebrated the success of the mission. At the time there were only 15 refugees left on the base.